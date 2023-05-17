Freddie Freeman and Byron Buxton are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Minnesota Twins play at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday (at 3:10 PM ET).

Dodgers vs. Twins Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Dustin May Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)

May Stats

Dustin May (4-1) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his ninth start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

May will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 25-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.68), eighth in WHIP (.936), and 66th in K/9 (6.1).

May Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Padres May. 12 6.2 5 2 2 3 1 at Padres May. 6 6.0 3 0 0 6 1 vs. Cardinals Apr. 28 5.0 3 2 2 4 4 at Cubs Apr. 22 5.1 2 2 2 6 3 vs. Mets Apr. 17 5.2 8 5 5 1 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 54 hits with 14 doubles, seven home runs, 22 walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .318/.392/.524 slash line so far this season.

Freeman will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .325 with four doubles, two home runs, five walks and eight RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins May. 16 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Twins May. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Padres May. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 13 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Padres May. 12 2-for-3 1 1 3 6 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 12 doubles, nine home runs, 26 walks and 24 RBI (38 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .244/.353/.494 so far this year.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 15 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 14 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Padres May. 13 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres May. 12 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 22 walks and 20 RBI (34 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He has a .234/.337/.476 slash line on the year.

Buxton will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers May. 16 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 2 at Dodgers May. 15 2-for-6 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Cubs May. 14 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs May. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs, 16 walks and 23 RBI (31 total hits).

He has a slash line of .201/.275/.390 so far this season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Dodgers May. 16 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Dodgers May. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs May. 14 2-for-5 1 0 2 3 vs. Cubs May. 13 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 vs. Cubs May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 2

