The Los Angeles Dodgers (27-16) will look to Freddie Freeman when they host Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins (24-19) at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, May 17. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Twins (+120). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Dodgers vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Dustin May - LAD (4-1, 2.68 ERA) vs Sonny Gray - MIN (4-0, 1.39 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 25 out of the 39 games, or 64.1%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 16-11 record (winning 59.3% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Dodgers went 7-1 over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total three times.

The Twins have come away with four wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Twins have a win-loss record of 2-2 when favored by +120 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Twins had a record of 2-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +650 2nd 1st Win NL West -500 - 1st

