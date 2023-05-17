Dustin May and the Los Angeles Dodgers will hit the field against the Minnesota Twins and starting pitcher Sonny Gray on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers average 1.7 home runs per game to rank second in baseball with 71 total home runs.

Los Angeles' .448 slugging percentage is third-best in MLB.

The Dodgers have the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.231).

Los Angeles scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (230 total, 5.3 per game).

The Dodgers rank 11th in baseball with a .325 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers strike out 9.1 times per game, the fifth-worst mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Los Angeles has a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 8-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.225).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

May (4-1 with a 2.68 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his ninth of the season.

In his last appearance on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

May is aiming for his third quality start in a row.

May will aim to go five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 5/12/2023 Padres W 4-2 Home Dustin May Blake Snell 5/13/2023 Padres W 4-2 Home Julio Urías Joe Musgrove 5/14/2023 Padres W 4-0 Home Tony Gonsolin Ryan Weathers 5/15/2023 Twins W 9-8 Home Noah Syndergaard Pablo Lopez 5/16/2023 Twins L 5-1 Home Clayton Kershaw Bailey Ober 5/17/2023 Twins - Home Dustin May Sonny Gray 5/18/2023 Cardinals - Away Julio Urías Steven Matz 5/19/2023 Cardinals - Away Tony Gonsolin Miles Mikolas 5/20/2023 Cardinals - Away Noah Syndergaard Jack Flaherty 5/21/2023 Cardinals - Away Clayton Kershaw Jack Flaherty 5/22/2023 Braves - Away Dustin May Jared Shuster

