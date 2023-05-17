How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 17
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:14 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Dustin May and the Los Angeles Dodgers will hit the field against the Minnesota Twins and starting pitcher Sonny Gray on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers average 1.7 home runs per game to rank second in baseball with 71 total home runs.
- Los Angeles' .448 slugging percentage is third-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.231).
- Los Angeles scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (230 total, 5.3 per game).
- The Dodgers rank 11th in baseball with a .325 on-base percentage.
- The Dodgers strike out 9.1 times per game, the fifth-worst mark in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- Los Angeles has a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 8-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.225).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- May (4-1 with a 2.68 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his ninth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- May is aiming for his third quality start in a row.
- May will aim to go five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/12/2023
|Padres
|W 4-2
|Home
|Dustin May
|Blake Snell
|5/13/2023
|Padres
|W 4-2
|Home
|Julio Urías
|Joe Musgrove
|5/14/2023
|Padres
|W 4-0
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Ryan Weathers
|5/15/2023
|Twins
|W 9-8
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Pablo Lopez
|5/16/2023
|Twins
|L 5-1
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Bailey Ober
|5/17/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Dustin May
|Sonny Gray
|5/18/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Steven Matz
|5/19/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Miles Mikolas
|5/20/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Jack Flaherty
|5/21/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Jack Flaherty
|5/22/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Dustin May
|Jared Shuster
