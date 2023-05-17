Byron Buxton will lead the Minnesota Twins into a matchup with Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

The favored Dodgers have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Twins, who are listed at +125. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game.

Dodgers vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -150 +125 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 7-1.

The Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have compiled a 25-14 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 64.1% of those games).

Los Angeles has gone 14-10 (winning 58.3% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The Dodgers have a 60% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Los Angeles has played in 43 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-20-1).

The Dodgers have had a spread set for just one game this season, and they did not cover.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-7 11-9 8-6 19-10 19-10 8-6

