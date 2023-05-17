Dodgers vs. Twins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Byron Buxton will lead the Minnesota Twins into a matchup with Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.
The favored Dodgers have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Twins, who are listed at +125. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game.
Rep your team with officially licensed Dodgers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Dodgers vs. Twins Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Dodgers
|-150
|+125
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Dodgers Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 7-1.
- The Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times in their last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.
Dodgers Betting Records & Stats
- The Dodgers have compiled a 25-14 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 64.1% of those games).
- Los Angeles has gone 14-10 (winning 58.3% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.
- The Dodgers have a 60% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Los Angeles has played in 43 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-20-1).
- The Dodgers have had a spread set for just one game this season, and they did not cover.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Dodgers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|16-7
|11-9
|8-6
|19-10
|19-10
|8-6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.