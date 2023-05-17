Dodgers vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 17
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:41 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game features the Los Angeles Dodgers (27-16) and the Minnesota Twins (24-19) facing off at Dodger Stadium in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-2 win for the Dodgers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET on May 17.
The probable starters are Dustin May (4-1) for the Dodgers and Sonny Gray (4-0) for the Twins.
Dodgers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Dodgers vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 4, Twins 3.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Twins Player Props
|Dodgers vs Twins Pitching Matchup
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won seven of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Dodgers have been favored 39 times and won 25, or 64.1%, of those games.
- This season Los Angeles has won 16 of its 27 games, or 59.3%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.
- Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 230 total runs this season.
- The Dodgers have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 12
|Padres
|W 4-2
|Dustin May vs Blake Snell
|May 13
|Padres
|W 4-2
|Julio Urías vs Joe Musgrove
|May 14
|Padres
|W 4-0
|Tony Gonsolin vs Ryan Weathers
|May 15
|Twins
|W 9-8
|Noah Syndergaard vs Pablo Lopez
|May 16
|Twins
|L 5-1
|Clayton Kershaw vs Bailey Ober
|May 17
|Twins
|-
|Dustin May vs Sonny Gray
|May 18
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Julio Urías vs Steven Matz
|May 19
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Miles Mikolas
|May 20
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Jack Flaherty
|May 21
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Jack Flaherty
|May 22
|@ Braves
|-
|Dustin May vs Jared Shuster
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.