Wednesday's game features the Los Angeles Dodgers (27-16) and the Minnesota Twins (24-19) facing off at Dodger Stadium in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-2 win for the Dodgers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET on May 17.

The probable starters are Dustin May (4-1) for the Dodgers and Sonny Gray (4-0) for the Twins.

Dodgers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Dodgers vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 4, Twins 3.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won seven of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 39 times and won 25, or 64.1%, of those games.

This season Los Angeles has won 16 of its 27 games, or 59.3%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 230 total runs this season.

The Dodgers have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dodgers Schedule