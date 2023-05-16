Lonnie Walker IV NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Lakers vs. Nuggets - May 16
The Los Angeles Lakers, Lonnie Walker IV included, take on the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
We're going to look at Walker's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.
Lonnie Walker IV Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|8.5
|11.6
|6.4
|Rebounds
|--
|1.9
|0.9
|Assists
|--
|1.1
|0.8
|PRA
|--
|14.6
|8.1
|PR
|10.5
|13.5
|7.3
|3PM
|1.5
|1.6
|1.0
Lonnie Walker IV Insights vs. the Nuggets
- Walker is responsible for attempting 7.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.4 per game.
- Walker is averaging 4.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.
- Walker's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 104.8 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.
- On defense, the Nuggets have conceded 112.5 points per contest, which is eighth-best in the league.
- The Nuggets give up 40.8 rebounds per contest, best in the league.
- In terms of assists, the Nuggets have conceded 25.7 per game, 15th in the NBA.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets have conceded 11.4 makes per game, third in the league.
Lonnie Walker IV vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|12/16/2022
|20
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10/30/2022
|35
|18
|5
|2
|3
|2
|1
|10/26/2022
|30
|15
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
