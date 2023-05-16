The Los Angeles Lakers, Lonnie Walker IV included, take on the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Walker, in his last game, had 13 points in a 122-101 win over the Warriors.

We're going to look at Walker's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Lonnie Walker IV Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 11.6 6.4 Rebounds -- 1.9 0.9 Assists -- 1.1 0.8 PRA -- 14.6 8.1 PR 10.5 13.5 7.3 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Lonnie Walker IV's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lonnie Walker IV Insights vs. the Nuggets

Walker is responsible for attempting 7.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.4 per game.

Walker is averaging 4.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Walker's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 104.8 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Nuggets have conceded 112.5 points per contest, which is eighth-best in the league.

The Nuggets give up 40.8 rebounds per contest, best in the league.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets have conceded 25.7 per game, 15th in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets have conceded 11.4 makes per game, third in the league.

Lonnie Walker IV vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/16/2022 20 3 1 1 1 0 0 10/30/2022 35 18 5 2 3 2 1 10/26/2022 30 15 2 1 1 1 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Walker or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.