The Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James included, hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 122-101 win over the Warriors (his previous action) James produced 30 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals.

With prop bets available for James, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 28.9 23.2 Rebounds 8.5 8.3 9.7 Assists 5.5 6.8 5.6 PRA 39.5 44 38.5 PR 34.5 37.2 32.9 3PM 2.5 2.2 1.7



Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

LeBron James Insights vs. the Nuggets

James has taken 22.1 shots per game this season and made 11.1 per game, which account for 16.7% and 17.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 13.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.2 per game.

The Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

Conceding 112.5 points per contest, the Nuggets are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Nuggets are ranked No. 1 in the NBA, conceding 40.8 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets are ranked 15th in the NBA, giving up 25.7 per game.

The Nuggets are the third-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

LeBron James vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/16/2022 36 30 9 4 1 0 2 10/30/2022 35 26 6 8 2 0 1 10/26/2022 35 19 7 9 2 0 1

