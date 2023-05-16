The Denver Nuggets host the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on Tuesday (tip at 8:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis and others in this game.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023

8:30 PM ET

Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (-110) 12.5 (-139) 2.5 (-133) 0.5 (+270)

Tuesday's over/under for Davis is 22.5 points, 3.4 fewer than his season average.

Davis averages the same number of rebounds as his over/under for Tuesday's game (12.5).

Davis averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than Tuesday's over/under.

Davis, at 0.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-105) 8.5 (-143) 5.5 (-111) 2.5 (+125)

LeBron James' 28.9 points per game average is 3.4 points more than Tuesday's over/under.

James has averaged 8.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (8.5).

James has averaged 6.8 assists per game this year, 1.3 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (5.5).

James has averaged 2.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (-120) 2.5 (-161) 2.5 (+135)

The 14.5-point over/under set for D'Angelo Russell on Tuesday is 3.3 less than his scoring average on the season (17.8).

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 2.5.

He drains 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet total on Tuesday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-125) 13.5 (-105) 9.5 (-128) 1.5 (+180)

Tuesday's over/under for Jokic is 27.5 points. That is 3.0 more than his season average of 24.5.

Jokic has pulled down 11.8 rebounds per game, 1.7 less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (13.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.8 assists per game, 0.3 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (9.5).

Jokic has averaged 0.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-105) 8.5 (-143) 5.5 (-111) 2.5 (+125)

Jamal Murray's 20-point scoring average is 4.5 less than Tuesday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 3.9 per game -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (4.5).

Murray has picked up 6.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Tuesday's over/under (6.5).

He makes 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Tuesday (2.5).

