How to Watch the Lakers vs. Nuggets: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Western Conference Finals Game 1
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:31 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets will play the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ESPN
- Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers' 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (47.8%).
- This season, Los Angeles has a 32-15 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47.8% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 18th.
- The Lakers' 117.2 points per game are only 4.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 112.5 points, Los Angeles is 36-17.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 the Lakers are scoring fewer points at home (117 per game) than away (117.3). But they also are allowing fewer points at home (113.8) than on the road (119.4).
- At home Los Angeles is conceding 113.8 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than it is away (119.4).
- This year the Lakers are averaging more assists at home (25.7 per game) than away (24.9).
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Foot
|Mohamed Bamba
|Out
|Ankle
|LeBron James
|Questionable
|Foot
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.