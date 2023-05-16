The Denver Nuggets will play the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers' 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (47.8%).

This season, Los Angeles has a 32-15 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47.8% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 18th.

The Lakers' 117.2 points per game are only 4.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Los Angeles is 36-17.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Lakers are scoring fewer points at home (117 per game) than away (117.3). But they also are allowing fewer points at home (113.8) than on the road (119.4).

At home Los Angeles is conceding 113.8 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than it is away (119.4).

This year the Lakers are averaging more assists at home (25.7 per game) than away (24.9).

Lakers Injuries