Top Lakers Players to Watch vs. the Nuggets - Western Conference Finals Game 1
The Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) are scheduled to meet on Tuesday at Ball Arena, with a tip-off time of 8:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Anthony Davis is one of the players to watch.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 16
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
Lakers' Last Game
On Friday, in their last game, the Lakers defeated the Warriors 122-101. With 30 points, LeBron James was their top scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|LeBron James
|30
|9
|9
|2
|1
|2
|Austin Reaves
|23
|5
|6
|0
|0
|4
|D'Angelo Russell
|19
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
Lakers Players to Watch
- Davis is the Lakers' top rebounder (12.5 per game), and he puts up 25.9 points and 2.6 assists.
- James is the Lakers' top scorer (28.9 points per game), and he posts 6.8 assists and 8.3 rebounds.
- D'Angelo Russell leads the Lakers in assists (6.2 per game), and produces 17.8 points and 3 rebounds. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Jarred Vanderbilt is averaging 7.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 54.6% of his shots from the floor.
- Malik Beasley gives the Lakers 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Davis
|21.9
|14.8
|2.6
|1.4
|2.7
|0.2
|LeBron James
|23.2
|9.7
|5.6
|0.8
|1.1
|1.7
|Austin Reaves
|15
|4.9
|4.4
|0.7
|0.2
|2.1
|D'Angelo Russell
|16.4
|2.8
|4.9
|0.8
|0.3
|2.1
|Dennis Schroder
|8.3
|1.8
|2.8
|1.2
|0.3
|0.7
