The Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) are scheduled to meet on Tuesday at Ball Arena, with a tip-off time of 8:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Anthony Davis is one of the players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on ESPN with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Lakers vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Tuesday, May 16

Tuesday, May 16 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Nikola Jokic, Davis and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Lakers' Last Game

On Friday, in their last game, the Lakers defeated the Warriors 122-101. With 30 points, LeBron James was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LeBron James 30 9 9 2 1 2 Austin Reaves 23 5 6 0 0 4 D'Angelo Russell 19 2 1 1 0 2

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis is the Lakers' top rebounder (12.5 per game), and he puts up 25.9 points and 2.6 assists.

James is the Lakers' top scorer (28.9 points per game), and he posts 6.8 assists and 8.3 rebounds.

D'Angelo Russell leads the Lakers in assists (6.2 per game), and produces 17.8 points and 3 rebounds. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jarred Vanderbilt is averaging 7.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 54.6% of his shots from the floor.

Malik Beasley gives the Lakers 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 21.9 14.8 2.6 1.4 2.7 0.2 LeBron James 23.2 9.7 5.6 0.8 1.1 1.7 Austin Reaves 15 4.9 4.4 0.7 0.2 2.1 D'Angelo Russell 16.4 2.8 4.9 0.8 0.3 2.1 Dennis Schroder 8.3 1.8 2.8 1.2 0.3 0.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.