Take a look at the injury report for the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39), which currently has three players listed, as the Lakers prepare for their Western Conference finals game 1 against the Denver Nuggets (53-29) at Ball Arena on Tuesday, May 16 at 8:30 PM ET.

The Lakers' last outing on Friday ended in a 122-101 win against the Warriors. LeBron James scored 30 points in the Lakers' win, leading the team.

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 Mohamed Bamba C Out Ankle 6.6 4.6 0.9 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Jamal Murray: Questionable (Illness)

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers put up an average of 117.2 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

Los Angeles is 36-17 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

While the Lakers are averaging 117.2 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their past 10 games, tallying 112.8 points per contest.

Los Angeles knocks down 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.7 fewer than its opponents.

The Lakers rank 19th in the NBA with 111.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 14th defensively with 111.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -6 222.5

