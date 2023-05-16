The Los Angeles Lakers are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The point total is 222.5 in the matchup.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -6.5 222.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles has played 58 games this season that ended with a point total above 222.5 points.

The average over/under for Los Angeles' outings this season is 233.8, 11.3 more points than this game's point total.

Los Angeles' ATS record is 41-41-0 this season.

The Lakers have won in 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Los Angeles has a record of 2-14, a 12.5% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +200 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lakers vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 56 68.3% 115.8 233 112.5 229.1 229.9 Lakers 58 70.7% 117.2 233 116.6 229.1 232.1

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

Los Angeles is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its past 10 games.

The Lakers have gone over the total in five of their last 10 contests.

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .512 (21-20-0). On the road, it is .488 (20-21-0).

The Lakers put up an average of 117.2 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.

Los Angeles is 33-20 against the spread and 36-17 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 17-16 38-44 Lakers 41-41 6-12 44-38

Lakers vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Nuggets Lakers 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 30-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-20 37-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 36-17 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 116.6 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 37-19 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-14 44-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-14

