The Los Angeles Lakers are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The point total is 222.5 in the matchup.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: ESPN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -6.5 222.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • Los Angeles has played 58 games this season that ended with a point total above 222.5 points.
  • The average over/under for Los Angeles' outings this season is 233.8, 11.3 more points than this game's point total.
  • Los Angeles' ATS record is 41-41-0 this season.
  • The Lakers have won in 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • Los Angeles has a record of 2-14, a 12.5% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +200 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lakers vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 56 68.3% 115.8 233 112.5 229.1 229.9
Lakers 58 70.7% 117.2 233 116.6 229.1 232.1

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • Los Angeles is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its past 10 games.
  • The Lakers have gone over the total in five of their last 10 contests.
  • Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .512 (21-20-0). On the road, it is .488 (20-21-0).
  • The Lakers put up an average of 117.2 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.
  • Los Angeles is 33-20 against the spread and 36-17 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Lakers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 45-37 17-16 38-44
Lakers 41-41 6-12 44-38

Lakers vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Nuggets Lakers
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 117.2
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
30-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-20
37-4
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 36-17
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.6
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 20
37-19
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 28-14
44-12
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 28-14

