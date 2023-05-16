Lakers vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Lakers are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The point total is 222.5 in the matchup.
Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-6.5
|222.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles has played 58 games this season that ended with a point total above 222.5 points.
- The average over/under for Los Angeles' outings this season is 233.8, 11.3 more points than this game's point total.
- Los Angeles' ATS record is 41-41-0 this season.
- The Lakers have won in 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Los Angeles has a record of 2-14, a 12.5% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +200 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info
Lakers vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 222.5
|% of Games Over 222.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|56
|68.3%
|115.8
|233
|112.5
|229.1
|229.9
|Lakers
|58
|70.7%
|117.2
|233
|116.6
|229.1
|232.1
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- Los Angeles is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its past 10 games.
- The Lakers have gone over the total in five of their last 10 contests.
- Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .512 (21-20-0). On the road, it is .488 (20-21-0).
- The Lakers put up an average of 117.2 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.
- Los Angeles is 33-20 against the spread and 36-17 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|17-16
|38-44
|Lakers
|41-41
|6-12
|44-38
Lakers vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Lakers
|115.8
|117.2
|12
|6
|30-11
|33-20
|37-4
|36-17
|112.5
|116.6
|8
|20
|37-19
|28-14
|44-12
|28-14
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.