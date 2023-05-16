The Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers will square off in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Lakers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Lakers Moneyline
DraftKings Nuggets (-6) 222.5 -230 +195 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Nuggets (-6.5) 222.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Nuggets (-6) 222.5 -238 +190 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Nuggets (-6.5) 222.5 -240 +200 Bet on this game with Tipico

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

  • The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and give up 112.5 per outing (eighth in the league).
  • The Lakers put up 117.2 points per game (sixth in league) while giving up 116.6 per outing (20th in NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential.
  • The two teams combine to score 233 points per game, 10.5 more points than this matchup's total.
  • These teams give up 229.1 points per game combined, 6.6 more points than the total for this contest.
  • Denver has covered 44 times in 82 matchups with a spread this season.
  • Los Angeles is 40-39-3 ATS this year.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
LeBron James 25.5 -105 28.9
Anthony Davis 22.5 -110 25.9
D'Angelo Russell 14.5 -120 17.8
Austin Reaves 14.5 -120 13.0
Dennis Schroder 8.5 -130 12.6

