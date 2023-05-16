The Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers will square off in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Lakers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and give up 112.5 per outing (eighth in the league).

The Lakers put up 117.2 points per game (sixth in league) while giving up 116.6 per outing (20th in NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential.

The two teams combine to score 233 points per game, 10.5 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams give up 229.1 points per game combined, 6.6 more points than the total for this contest.

Denver has covered 44 times in 82 matchups with a spread this season.

Los Angeles is 40-39-3 ATS this year.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) LeBron James 25.5 -105 28.9 Anthony Davis 22.5 -110 25.9 D'Angelo Russell 14.5 -120 17.8 Austin Reaves 14.5 -120 13.0 Dennis Schroder 8.5 -130 12.6

