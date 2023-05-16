Lakers vs. Nuggets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Finals Game 1
The Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers will square off in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Lakers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Lakers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-6)
|222.5
|-230
|+195
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-6.5)
|222.5
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-6)
|222.5
|-238
|+190
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-6.5)
|222.5
|-240
|+200
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Lakers Championship Futures
|Nuggets vs Lakers Player Props
|Nuggets vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Lakers
|Nuggets vs Lakers Prediction
|Nuggets vs Lakers Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Lakers Players to Watch
Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and give up 112.5 per outing (eighth in the league).
- The Lakers put up 117.2 points per game (sixth in league) while giving up 116.6 per outing (20th in NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential.
- The two teams combine to score 233 points per game, 10.5 more points than this matchup's total.
- These teams give up 229.1 points per game combined, 6.6 more points than the total for this contest.
- Denver has covered 44 times in 82 matchups with a spread this season.
- Los Angeles is 40-39-3 ATS this year.
Lakers Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|LeBron James
|25.5
|-105
|28.9
|Anthony Davis
|22.5
|-110
|25.9
|D'Angelo Russell
|14.5
|-120
|17.8
|Austin Reaves
|14.5
|-120
|13.0
|Dennis Schroder
|8.5
|-130
|12.6
Want to place a bet on a player prop for LeBron James or another Lakers player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Looking to place a futures bet on the Lakers? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.