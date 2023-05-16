Lakers vs. Nuggets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Finals Game 1
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:54 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers are 6-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Lakers with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Lakers vs. Nuggets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Lakers 112
Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Lakers Championship Futures
|Nuggets vs Lakers Player Props
|Nuggets vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Lakers
|Nuggets vs Lakers Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Lakers Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Lakers Players to Watch
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Nuggets
- Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 6)
- Pick OU:
Over (222.5)
- The Lakers (40-39-3 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 4.9% less often than the Nuggets (44-36-2) this year.
- Denver covers the spread when it is a 6-point favorite or more 52.9% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as an underdog of 6 or more (30%).
- When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2022-23, Denver does it less often (45.1% of the time) than Los Angeles (52.4%).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Lakers are 23-28, while the Nuggets are 43-18 as moneyline favorites.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Lakers Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Los Angeles is sixth in the league offensively (117.2 points scored per game) and 20th defensively (116.6 points allowed).
- With 25.3 assists per game, the Lakers are 15th in the league.
- In 2022-23, the Lakers are 24th in the league in 3-point makes (10.8 per game) and 24th in 3-point percentage (34.6%).
- In 2022-23, Los Angeles has attempted 35.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 64.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 25.2% of Los Angeles' buckets have been 3-pointers, and 74.8% have been 2-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.