The Los Angeles Lakers are 6-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Time: 8:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Lakers vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Lakers 112

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 6)

Lakers (+ 6) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



The Lakers (40-39-3 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 4.9% less often than the Nuggets (44-36-2) this year.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 6-point favorite or more 52.9% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as an underdog of 6 or more (30%).

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2022-23, Denver does it less often (45.1% of the time) than Los Angeles (52.4%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Lakers are 23-28, while the Nuggets are 43-18 as moneyline favorites.

Lakers Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Los Angeles is sixth in the league offensively (117.2 points scored per game) and 20th defensively (116.6 points allowed).

With 25.3 assists per game, the Lakers are 15th in the league.

In 2022-23, the Lakers are 24th in the league in 3-point makes (10.8 per game) and 24th in 3-point percentage (34.6%).

In 2022-23, Los Angeles has attempted 35.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 64.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 25.2% of Los Angeles' buckets have been 3-pointers, and 74.8% have been 2-pointers.

