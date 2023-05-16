The Los Angeles Lakers are 6-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Lakers vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Lakers 112

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Nuggets

  • Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 6)
  • Pick OU: Over (222.5)
  • The Lakers (40-39-3 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 4.9% less often than the Nuggets (44-36-2) this year.
  • Denver covers the spread when it is a 6-point favorite or more 52.9% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as an underdog of 6 or more (30%).
  • When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2022-23, Denver does it less often (45.1% of the time) than Los Angeles (52.4%).
  • As a moneyline underdog this season, the Lakers are 23-28, while the Nuggets are 43-18 as moneyline favorites.

Lakers Performance Insights

  • In 2022-23, Los Angeles is sixth in the league offensively (117.2 points scored per game) and 20th defensively (116.6 points allowed).
  • With 25.3 assists per game, the Lakers are 15th in the league.
  • In 2022-23, the Lakers are 24th in the league in 3-point makes (10.8 per game) and 24th in 3-point percentage (34.6%).
  • In 2022-23, Los Angeles has attempted 35.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 64.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 25.2% of Los Angeles' buckets have been 3-pointers, and 74.8% have been 2-pointers.

