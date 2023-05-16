The Los Angeles Dodgers (27-15) will aim to keep a six-game win streak going when they host the Minnesota Twins (23-19) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (6-2) to the mound, while Bailey Ober (2-0) will take the ball for the Twins.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Dodgers vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (6-2, 2.36 ERA) vs Ober - MIN (2-0, 1.85 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clayton Kershaw

The Dodgers' Kershaw (6-2) will make his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in seven innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with a 2.36 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .204.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

In eight starts this season, Kershaw has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of 6.2 innings per appearance.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober

Ober gets the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.85 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

During four games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 1.85 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .186 to his opponents.

Ober is looking for his third quality start in a row.

Ober is aiming for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages six frames per start.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.