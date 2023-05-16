Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Twins on May 16, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Freddie Freeman, Byron Buxton and others in the Los Angeles Dodgers-Minnesota Twins matchup at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Clayton Kershaw Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Kershaw Stats
- The Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (6-2) to the mound for his ninth start this season.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.
- Kershaw has made seven starts of five or more innings in eight chances this season, and averages 6.2 frames when he pitches.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 35-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.36), eighth in WHIP (.946), and 19th in K/9 (10.1).
Kershaw Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Brewers
|May. 10
|7.0
|5
|1
|1
|8
|0
|at Padres
|May. 5
|4.2
|8
|4
|4
|7
|5
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 29
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|9
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 23
|6.0
|3
|3
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Mets
|Apr. 18
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|9
|0
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 14 doubles, seven home runs, 21 walks and 21 RBI (52 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a .311/.384/.521 slash line on the season.
- Freeman hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .450 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|May. 15
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Padres
|May. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 13
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 12
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|6
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 10
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 11 doubles, nine home runs, 25 walks and 24 RBI (37 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He has a .243/.352/.493 slash line so far this season.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|May. 15
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 14
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 13
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 12
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 21 walks and 20 RBI (32 total hits). He has swiped two bases.
- He has a slash line of .227/.329/.468 on the season.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|May. 15
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 14
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 12
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
Correa Stats
- Carlos Correa has recorded 30 hits with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 23 runs.
- He's slashed .201/.277/.396 so far this season.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Dodgers
|May. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 14
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Cubs
|May. 13
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|vs. Cubs
|May. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Padres
|May. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
