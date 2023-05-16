The Los Angeles Dodgers (27-15) and the Minnesota Twins (23-19) will go head to head on Tuesday, May 16 at Dodger Stadium, with Clayton Kershaw pitching for the Dodgers and Bailey Ober taking the hill for the Twins. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -210, while the underdog Twins have +170 odds to upset. The over/under is 8 runs for the contest.

Dodgers vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (6-2, 2.36 ERA) vs Ober - MIN (2-0, 1.85 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Dodgers and Twins game but want some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Dodgers (-210) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $14.76 back in your pocket.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Freddie Freeman hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 25, or 65.8%, of the 38 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Dodgers have a 3-2 record (winning 60% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

Los Angeles has a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they went 7-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Twins have been victorious in three, or 23.1%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Oddsmakers have given the Twins the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +170 moneyline listed for this contest.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Dodgers vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mookie Betts 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+200) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) Will Smith 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Chris Taylor 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+375) Miguel Rojas 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+290)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Dodgers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +650 2nd 1st Win NL West -500 - 1st

Think the Dodgers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Los Angeles and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.