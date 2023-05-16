The Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins play on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET. Will Smith and Alex Kirilloff have been on a tear as of late for their respective squads.

Dodgers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second-best in MLB play with 71 total home runs.

Los Angeles' .450 slugging percentage is third-best in MLB.

The Dodgers' .231 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.

Los Angeles has the No. 3 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.5 runs per game (229 total runs).

The Dodgers' .326 on-base percentage ranks 11th in MLB.

The Dodgers strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 25 mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Los Angeles has the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).

The Dodgers have the seventh-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.217).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (6-2) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.36 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 49 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.

Kershaw has collected six quality starts this season.

Kershaw has pitched five or more innings in a game seven times this year heading into this matchup.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 5/10/2023 Brewers W 8-1 Away Clayton Kershaw Wade Miley 5/12/2023 Padres W 4-2 Home Dustin May Blake Snell 5/13/2023 Padres W 4-2 Home Julio Urías Joe Musgrove 5/14/2023 Padres W 4-0 Home Tony Gonsolin Ryan Weathers 5/15/2023 Twins W 9-8 Home Noah Syndergaard Pablo Lopez 5/16/2023 Twins - Home Clayton Kershaw Bailey Ober 5/17/2023 Twins - Home Dustin May Sonny Gray 5/18/2023 Cardinals - Away Julio Urías Steven Matz 5/19/2023 Cardinals - Away Tony Gonsolin Miles Mikolas 5/20/2023 Cardinals - Away Noah Syndergaard Jack Flaherty 5/21/2023 Cardinals - Away Clayton Kershaw Jordan Montgomery

