How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 16
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:10 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins play on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET. Will Smith and Alex Kirilloff have been on a tear as of late for their respective squads.
Dodgers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers rank second-best in MLB play with 71 total home runs.
- Los Angeles' .450 slugging percentage is third-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers' .231 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.
- Los Angeles has the No. 3 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.5 runs per game (229 total runs).
- The Dodgers' .326 on-base percentage ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Dodgers strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 25 mark in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the majors.
- Los Angeles has the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- The Dodgers have the seventh-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.217).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (6-2) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.36 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 49 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Kershaw has collected six quality starts this season.
- Kershaw has pitched five or more innings in a game seven times this year heading into this matchup.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/10/2023
|Brewers
|W 8-1
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Wade Miley
|5/12/2023
|Padres
|W 4-2
|Home
|Dustin May
|Blake Snell
|5/13/2023
|Padres
|W 4-2
|Home
|Julio Urías
|Joe Musgrove
|5/14/2023
|Padres
|W 4-0
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Ryan Weathers
|5/15/2023
|Twins
|W 9-8
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Pablo Lopez
|5/16/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Bailey Ober
|5/17/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Dustin May
|Sonny Gray
|5/18/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Steven Matz
|5/19/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Miles Mikolas
|5/20/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Jack Flaherty
|5/21/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Jordan Montgomery
