Clayton Kershaw and Bailey Ober are the projected starters when the Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins square off on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -200, while the underdog Twins have +165 odds to play spoiler. The total for the contest is set at 8 runs.

Dodgers vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -200 +165 8 -105 -115 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won seven of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Dodgers and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won 65.8% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (25-13).

Los Angeles has a 3-2 record (winning 60% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

The Dodgers have an implied moneyline win probability of 66.7% in this contest.

Los Angeles has played in 42 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-19-1).

The Dodgers have had a run line set for just one contest this season, and they did not cover.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-6 11-9 8-6 19-9 19-9 8-6

