Tuesday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (27-15) versus the Minnesota Twins (23-19) at Dodger Stadium should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Dodgers. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET on May 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (6-2) to the mound, while Bailey Ober (2-0) will take the ball for the Twins.

Dodgers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network

Dodgers vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 4, Twins 3.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 7-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 38 times this season and won 25, or 65.8%, of those games.

Los Angeles is 3-2 this season when entering a game favored by -200 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has scored 229 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Dodgers have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule