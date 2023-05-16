Dodgers vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 16
Tuesday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (27-15) versus the Minnesota Twins (23-19) at Dodger Stadium should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Dodgers. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET on May 16.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (6-2) to the mound, while Bailey Ober (2-0) will take the ball for the Twins.
Dodgers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Dodgers vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 4, Twins 3.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 7-1 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.
- The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 38 times this season and won 25, or 65.8%, of those games.
- Los Angeles is 3-2 this season when entering a game favored by -200 or more on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.
- Los Angeles has scored 229 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 10
|@ Brewers
|W 8-1
|Clayton Kershaw vs Wade Miley
|May 12
|Padres
|W 4-2
|Dustin May vs Blake Snell
|May 13
|Padres
|W 4-2
|Julio Urías vs Joe Musgrove
|May 14
|Padres
|W 4-0
|Tony Gonsolin vs Ryan Weathers
|May 15
|Twins
|W 9-8
|Noah Syndergaard vs Pablo Lopez
|May 16
|Twins
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Bailey Ober
|May 17
|Twins
|-
|Dustin May vs Sonny Gray
|May 18
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Julio Urías vs Steven Matz
|May 19
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Miles Mikolas
|May 20
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Jack Flaherty
|May 21
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Jordan Montgomery
