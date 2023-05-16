The Los Angeles Lakers, Dennis Schroder included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Tuesday versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last time on the court, a 122-101 win over the Warriors, Schroder tallied three points and five assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Schroder's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Dennis Schroder Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 12.6 8.3 Rebounds -- 2.5 1.8 Assists 2.5 4.5 2.8 PRA -- 19.6 12.9 PR 11.5 15.1 10.1 3PM 0.5 1.1 0.7



Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Dennis Schroder Insights vs. the Nuggets

Schroder is responsible for taking 8.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.8 per game.

He's knocked down 1.1 threes per game, or 8.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Schroder's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 104.8 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Nuggets have allowed 112.5 points per contest, which is eighth-best in the NBA.

Conceding 40.8 rebounds per game, the Nuggets are the best squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets are 15th in the league, giving up 25.7 per game.

Conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Nuggets are the third-ranked team in the NBA.

Dennis Schroder vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/9/2023 34 14 3 4 0 0 2 12/16/2022 31 15 1 3 3 0 2

