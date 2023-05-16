The Los Angeles Lakers, D'Angelo Russell included, take on the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 122-101 win over the Warriors (his most recent action) Russell posted 19 points.

If you'd like to place a bet on Russell's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 17.8 16.4 Rebounds 2.5 3 2.8 Assists 5.5 6.2 4.9 PRA 23.5 27 24.1 PR 17.5 20.8 19.2 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.1



Looking to bet on one or more of D'Angelo Russell's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

D'Angelo Russell Insights vs. the Nuggets

Russell's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8.

The Nuggets allow 112.5 points per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

The Nuggets are the best team in the NBA, conceding 40.8 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets are 15th in the NBA, giving up 25.7 per game.

The Nuggets allow 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, third-ranked in the league.

D'Angelo Russell vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 20 10 2 3 2 0 1 2/5/2023 30 18 1 10 3 0 1 1/18/2023 32 13 0 7 3 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Russell or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.