The Los Angeles Lakers, Austin Reaves included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on May 12, Reaves produced 23 points and six assists in a 122-101 win against the Warriors.

If you'd like to place a bet on Reaves' props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13 15 Rebounds 3.5 3 4.9 Assists 3.5 3.4 4.4 PRA 22.5 19.4 24.3 PR 18.5 16 19.9 3PM 1.5 1.3 2.1



Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Austin Reaves Insights vs. the Nuggets

Reaves is responsible for taking 6.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.7 per game.

He's put up 3.4 threes per game, or 8.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Reaves' Lakers average 104.8 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nuggets are eighth in the league, allowing 112.5 points per contest.

On the glass, the Nuggets are ranked No. 1 in the NBA, giving up 40.8 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets are ranked 15th in the NBA, giving up 25.7 per game.

Allowing 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, the Nuggets are the third-ranked team in the NBA.

Austin Reaves vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/16/2022 30 16 4 0 2 1 1 10/30/2022 28 10 4 2 2 1 1 10/26/2022 26 8 2 1 2 0 0

