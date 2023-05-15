The Los Angeles Dodgers (26-15) and Minnesota Twins (23-18) square off in the first of a three-game series on Monday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET. The Dodgers are coming off a series victory over the Padres, and the Twins a series win over the Cubs.

The probable starters are Noah Syndergaard (1-3) for the Dodgers and Pablo Lopez (2-2) for the Twins.

Dodgers vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Syndergaard - LAD (1-3, 6.12 ERA) vs Lopez - MIN (2-2, 3.47 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Noah Syndergaard

The Dodgers' Syndergaard (1-3) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw one scoreless inning against the Milwaukee Brewers while allowing one hit.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.12, a 4.2 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.423 in seven games this season.

In seven starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Syndergaard has made four starts of five or more innings in seven chances this season, and averages 4.6 frames when he pitches.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

Lopez (2-2 with a 3.47 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season.

His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.47, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents have a .219 batting average against him.

Lopez is looking to secure his third quality start in a row in this outing.

Lopez is trying for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 frames per start.

The 27-year-old's 3.47 ERA ranks 37th, 1.074 WHIP ranks 24th, and 11.3 K/9 ranks fourth among qualifying pitchers this season.

