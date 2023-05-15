Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Twins on May 15, 2023
The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Minnesota Twins at Dodger Stadium on Monday at 10:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Freddie Freeman, Byron Buxton and others in this game.
Dodgers vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Noah Syndergaard Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Syndergaard Stats
- The Dodgers' Noah Syndergaard (1-3) will make his eighth start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start three times in seven starts this season.
- Syndergaard has four starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 4.6 innings per outing.
Syndergaard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Brewers
|May. 9
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 30
|5.1
|8
|3
|3
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Apr. 25
|4.0
|9
|7
|7
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Apr. 19
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Cubs
|Apr. 14
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|9
|2
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 50 hits with 13 doubles, seven home runs, 20 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a .309/.380/.519 slash line on the year.
- Freeman hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|May. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 13
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 12
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|6
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 10
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 9
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 37 hits with 11 doubles, nine home runs, 24 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .252/.358/.510 slash line so far this year.
- Betts has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with a double, three home runs, four walks and five RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|May. 14
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 13
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 12
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has collected 30 hits with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashed .222/.329/.467 so far this season.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|May. 14
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 12
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 9
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Correa Stats
- Carlos Correa has 30 hits with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs, 15 walks and 23 RBI.
- He's slashed .207/.280/.407 on the season.
- Correa heads into this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and eight RBI.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Cubs
|May. 14
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Cubs
|May. 13
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|vs. Cubs
|May. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Padres
|May. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Padres
|May. 10
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
