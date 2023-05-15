The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Minnesota Twins at Dodger Stadium on Monday at 10:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Freddie Freeman, Byron Buxton and others in this game.

Dodgers vs. Twins Game Info

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

SportsNet LA

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Noah Syndergaard Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Syndergaard Stats

The Dodgers' Noah Syndergaard (1-3) will make his eighth start of the season.

He has earned a quality start three times in seven starts this season.

Syndergaard has four starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 4.6 innings per outing.

Syndergaard Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Brewers May. 9 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Cardinals Apr. 30 5.1 8 3 3 0 0 at Pirates Apr. 25 4.0 9 7 7 2 0 vs. Mets Apr. 19 6.0 5 2 2 2 2 vs. Cubs Apr. 14 6.0 6 3 3 9 2

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 50 hits with 13 doubles, seven home runs, 20 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .309/.380/.519 slash line on the year.

Freeman hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres May. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 13 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Padres May. 12 2-for-3 1 1 3 6 0 at Brewers May. 10 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0 at Brewers May. 9 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 37 hits with 11 doubles, nine home runs, 24 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .252/.358/.510 slash line so far this year.

Betts has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with a double, three home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres May. 14 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Padres May. 13 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres May. 12 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Brewers May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Brewers May. 9 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has collected 30 hits with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .222/.329/.467 so far this season.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs May. 14 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs May. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has 30 hits with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs, 15 walks and 23 RBI.

He's slashed .207/.280/.407 on the season.

Correa heads into this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and eight RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cubs May. 14 2-for-5 1 0 2 3 vs. Cubs May. 13 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 vs. Cubs May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Padres May. 11 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 vs. Padres May. 10 1-for-3 0 0 1 2

