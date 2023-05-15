Freddie Freeman will lead the charge for the Los Angeles Dodgers (26-15) on Monday, May 15, when they take on Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins (23-18) at Dodger Stadium at 10:10 PM ET.

The Twins are listed as +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Dodgers (-120). The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Dodgers vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Noah Syndergaard - LAD (1-3, 6.12 ERA) vs Pablo Lopez - MIN (2-2, 3.47 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 24, or 64.9%, of the 37 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 22-12 record (winning 64.7% of their games).

Los Angeles has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers went 7-1 over the eight games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (25%) in those games.

The Twins have a win-loss record of 3-5 when favored by +100 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Twins have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +650 2nd 1st Win NL West -500 - 1st

