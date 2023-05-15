How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 15
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:11 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Noah Syndergaard gets the nod for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday at Dodger Stadium against Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Dodgers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Discover More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Twins Player Props
|Dodgers vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|Dodgers vs Twins Odds
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers rank second in baseball with 68 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.
- Los Angeles' .448 slugging percentage is third-best in baseball.
- The Dodgers have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.231).
- Los Angeles has the No. 4 offense in baseball, scoring 5.4 runs per game (220 total runs).
- The Dodgers are 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .326.
- The Dodgers strike out nine times per game to rank 25th in the majors.
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors.
- Los Angeles has the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- Dodgers pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in the majors (1.202).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Syndergaard (1-3 with a 6.12 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his eighth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed one scoreless inning against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering one hit.
- Syndergaard is looking to secure his fourth quality start of the year.
- Syndergaard will look to record his fifth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.6 innings per appearance.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/9/2023
|Brewers
|W 6-2
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Eric Lauer
|5/10/2023
|Brewers
|W 8-1
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Wade Miley
|5/12/2023
|Padres
|W 4-2
|Home
|Dustin May
|Blake Snell
|5/13/2023
|Padres
|W 4-2
|Home
|Julio Urías
|Joe Musgrove
|5/14/2023
|Padres
|W 4-0
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Ryan Weathers
|5/15/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Pablo Lopez
|5/16/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Bailey Ober
|5/17/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Dustin May
|Sonny Gray
|5/18/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Steven Matz
|5/19/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Miles Mikolas
|5/20/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Jack Flaherty
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.