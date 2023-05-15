Noah Syndergaard gets the nod for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday at Dodger Stadium against Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Dodgers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second in baseball with 68 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.

Los Angeles' .448 slugging percentage is third-best in baseball.

The Dodgers have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.231).

Los Angeles has the No. 4 offense in baseball, scoring 5.4 runs per game (220 total runs).

The Dodgers are 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .326.

The Dodgers strike out nine times per game to rank 25th in the majors.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors.

Los Angeles has the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).

Dodgers pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in the majors (1.202).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Syndergaard (1-3 with a 6.12 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his eighth of the season.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed one scoreless inning against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering one hit.

Syndergaard is looking to secure his fourth quality start of the year.

Syndergaard will look to record his fifth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.6 innings per appearance.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 5/9/2023 Brewers W 6-2 Away Noah Syndergaard Eric Lauer 5/10/2023 Brewers W 8-1 Away Clayton Kershaw Wade Miley 5/12/2023 Padres W 4-2 Home Dustin May Blake Snell 5/13/2023 Padres W 4-2 Home Julio Urías Joe Musgrove 5/14/2023 Padres W 4-0 Home Tony Gonsolin Ryan Weathers 5/15/2023 Twins - Home Noah Syndergaard Pablo Lopez 5/16/2023 Twins - Home Clayton Kershaw Bailey Ober 5/17/2023 Twins - Home Dustin May Sonny Gray 5/18/2023 Cardinals - Away Julio Urías Steven Matz 5/19/2023 Cardinals - Away Tony Gonsolin Miles Mikolas 5/20/2023 Cardinals - Away Noah Syndergaard Jack Flaherty

