The Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins take the field on Monday at 10:10 PM ET. Will Smith and Carlos Correa have been on a tear as of late for their respective teams.

Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Twins -105 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Dodgers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dodgers vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -115 -105 9 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 7-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Dodgers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. Los Angeles and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under in three straight games, with the average total established by sportsbooks during that span being 9.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have been favored on the moneyline 37 total times this season. They've gone 24-13 in those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Los Angeles has a 24-13 record (winning 64.9% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Dodgers a 53.5% chance to win.

In the 41 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Los Angeles, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-19-1).

The Dodgers have had a spread set for only one matchup this season, and they did not cover.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-6 11-9 8-6 18-9 18-9 8-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.