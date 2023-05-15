Dodgers vs. Twins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins take the field on Monday at 10:10 PM ET. Will Smith and Carlos Correa have been on a tear as of late for their respective teams.
Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Twins -105 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.
Dodgers vs. Twins Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Dodgers
|-115
|-105
|9
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Dodgers Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 7-1.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.
- The Dodgers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. Los Angeles and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under in three straight games, with the average total established by sportsbooks during that span being 9.
Dodgers Betting Records & Stats
- The Dodgers have been favored on the moneyline 37 total times this season. They've gone 24-13 in those games.
- When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Los Angeles has a 24-13 record (winning 64.9% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Dodgers a 53.5% chance to win.
- In the 41 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Los Angeles, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-19-1).
- The Dodgers have had a spread set for only one matchup this season, and they did not cover.
Dodgers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|15-6
|11-9
|8-6
|18-9
|18-9
|8-6
