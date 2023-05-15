Monday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (26-15) going head to head against the Minnesota Twins (23-18) at 10:10 PM ET (on May 15). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Dodgers, so expect a tight matchup.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Noah Syndergaard (1-3, 6.12 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Twins will turn to Pablo Lopez (2-2, 3.47 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 6, Twins 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 7-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 37 times this season and won 24, or 64.9%, of those games.

Los Angeles is 22-12 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 54.5% chance to win.

Los Angeles has scored 220 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Dodgers have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.89).

Dodgers Schedule