The Los Angeles Dodgers (25-15) aim to add to their four-game win streak when they face the San Diego Padres (19-21) on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Tony Gonsolin (0-1, 1.93 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Padres will turn to Ryan Weathers.

Dodgers vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gonsolin - LAD (0-1, 1.93 ERA) vs Weathers - SD (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tony Gonsolin

The Dodgers will send Gonsolin (0-1) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up no earned runs and allowed three hits in six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 1.93 ERA this season with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.2 walks per nine across three games.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Weathers

Weathers starts for the first time this season for the Padres.

It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 23-year-old left-hander.

