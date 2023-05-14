Player prop bet odds for Freddie Freeman, Juan Soto and others are listed when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Sunday (at 4:10 PM ET).

Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Tony Gonsolin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Gonsolin Stats

Tony Gonsolin (0-1) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his fourth start of the season.

Gonsolin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Brewers May. 8 6.0 3 3 0 6 0 vs. Phillies May. 1 4.2 5 3 3 3 2 at Pirates Apr. 26 3.1 2 0 0 1 3

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 49 hits with 13 doubles, seven home runs, 20 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .310/.383/.525 on the season.

Freeman hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres May. 13 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Padres May. 12 2-for-3 1 1 3 6 0 at Brewers May. 10 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0 at Brewers May. 9 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 at Brewers May. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 36 hits with 11 doubles, eight home runs, 23 walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .250/.355/.493 so far this season.

Betts has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .222 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres May. 13 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres May. 12 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Brewers May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Brewers May. 9 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Brewers May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Soto Stats

Soto has recorded 37 hits with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .262/.412/.496 so far this season.

Soto has hit safely in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .395 with eight doubles, two home runs, eight walks and seven RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers May. 13 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Dodgers May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Twins May. 11 2-for-3 0 0 1 4 0 at Twins May. 10 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 2 at Twins May. 9 4-for-4 1 0 0 6 0

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Bogaerts Stats

Xander Bogaerts has six doubles, six home runs, 19 walks and 15 RBI (39 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .265/.359/.429 so far this season.

Bogaerts takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .150 with a double and a walk.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers May. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Twins May. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins May. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins May. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

