Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Padres on May 14, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Freddie Freeman, Juan Soto and others are listed when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Sunday (at 4:10 PM ET).
Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Tony Gonsolin Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Gonsolin Stats
- Tony Gonsolin (0-1) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his fourth start of the season.
Gonsolin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Brewers
|May. 8
|6.0
|3
|3
|0
|6
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 1
|4.2
|5
|3
|3
|3
|2
|at Pirates
|Apr. 26
|3.1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 49 hits with 13 doubles, seven home runs, 20 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashed .310/.383/.525 on the season.
- Freeman hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|May. 13
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 12
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|6
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 10
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 9
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Brewers
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 36 hits with 11 doubles, eight home runs, 23 walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .250/.355/.493 so far this season.
- Betts has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .222 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and three RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|May. 13
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 12
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Soto Stats
- Soto has recorded 37 hits with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashing .262/.412/.496 so far this season.
- Soto has hit safely in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .395 with eight doubles, two home runs, eight walks and seven RBI.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|May. 13
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|May. 11
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Twins
|May. 10
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2
|at Twins
|May. 9
|4-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0
Xander Bogaerts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Bogaerts Stats
- Xander Bogaerts has six doubles, six home runs, 19 walks and 15 RBI (39 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashed .265/.359/.429 so far this season.
- Bogaerts takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .150 with a double and a walk.
Bogaerts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|May. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Twins
|May. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|May. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|May. 9
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
