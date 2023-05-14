Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (25-15) will be looking for a series sweep when they square off with Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres (19-21) at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, May 14. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Padres +150 moneyline odds to win. A 9.5-run total has been set for the contest.

Dodgers vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin - LAD (0-1, 1.93 ERA) vs Ryan Weathers - SD (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 36 games this season and won 23 (63.9%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Dodgers have gone 4-4 (50%).

Los Angeles has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers have a 7-1 record from the eight games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Padres have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (47.1%) in those games.

Oddsmakers have given the Padres the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +150 moneyline listed for this contest.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Padres have a record of 2-4.

San Diego and its opponents have failed to hit the over in the last 10 contests with a total.

Dodgers vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Miguel Vargas 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Mookie Betts 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+150) Will Smith 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+130) James Outman 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +650 2nd 1st Win NL West -274 - 1st

