Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres hit the field on Sunday at Dodger Stadium against Tony Gonsolin, who will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second-best in baseball with 67 total home runs.

Los Angeles' .450 slugging percentage is third-best in baseball.

The Dodgers are 24th in MLB with a .232 batting average.

Los Angeles scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (216 total, 5.4 per game).

The Dodgers' .328 on-base percentage is 10th-best in MLB.

The Dodgers' 9.2 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in the majors.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.

Los Angeles has the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).

The Dodgers have the eighth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.216).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Gonsolin (0-1) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 1.93 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.

His last appearance came on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing three hits.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 5/8/2023 Brewers L 9-3 Away Tony Gonsolin Freddy Peralta 5/9/2023 Brewers W 6-2 Away Noah Syndergaard Eric Lauer 5/10/2023 Brewers W 8-1 Away Clayton Kershaw Wade Miley 5/12/2023 Padres W 4-2 Home Dustin May Blake Snell 5/13/2023 Padres W 4-2 Home Julio Urías Joe Musgrove 5/14/2023 Padres - Home Tony Gonsolin Ryan Weathers 5/15/2023 Twins - Home Noah Syndergaard Pablo Lopez 5/16/2023 Twins - Home Clayton Kershaw Bailey Ober 5/17/2023 Twins - Home Dustin May Sonny Gray 5/18/2023 Cardinals - Away Julio Urías Steven Matz 5/19/2023 Cardinals - Away Tony Gonsolin Miles Mikolas

