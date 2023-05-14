Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres hit the field against Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET at Dodger Stadium.

The favored Dodgers have -185 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Padres, who are listed at +150. The contest's total is set at 9 runs.

Dodgers vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -185 +150 9 -120 +100 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 7-1 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Dodgers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won 23 of the 36 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (63.9%).

Los Angeles has a 3-4 record (winning 42.9% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Dodgers have an implied win probability of 64.9%.

In the 40 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Los Angeles, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-18-1).

The Dodgers have had a run line set for only one game this season, and they did not cover.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-6 11-9 7-6 18-9 18-9 7-6

