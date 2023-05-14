Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (25-15) and San Diego Padres (19-21) matching up at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on May 14.

The probable starters are Tony Gonsolin (0-1) for the Dodgers and Ryan Weathers for the Padres.

Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodgers vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 6, Padres 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 36 times and won 23, or 63.9%, of those games.

Los Angeles is 4-4 this season when entering a game favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 63.6% chance to win.

Los Angeles has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 216.

The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.99).

Dodgers Schedule