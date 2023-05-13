Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, May 13 features the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken squaring off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars are up 3-2. The Stars are the favorite, with -165 moneyline odds, in this decisive matchup with the Kraken, who have +140 moneyline odds.

To prepare for this matchup, here's who we project to secure the win in Saturday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this matchup expects a final score of Kraken 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+140)

Kraken (+140) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.1)

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have finished 8-16-24 in overtime contests to contribute to an overall record of 47-21-14.

Dallas has 33 points (10-6-13) in the 29 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

The 14 times this season the Stars ended a game with just one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).

Dallas has scored a pair of goals in 17 games this season (5-5-7 record, 17 points).

The Stars are 46-7-7 in the 60 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 99 points).

In the 27 games when Dallas has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it registered 37 points after finishing 15-5-7.

In the 51 games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas is 32-12-7 (71 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 38 games, going 18-11-9 to register 45 points.

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have posted a record of 11-8-19 in overtime games as part of an overall mark of 46-28-8.

Seattle has earned 44 points (20-8-4) in its 32 games decided by one goal.

This season the Kraken scored just one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

Seattle has earned six points (2-12-2 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Kraken have earned 104 points in their 62 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Seattle has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 32 games and registered 45 points with a record of 21-8-3.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Seattle has posted a record of 36-19-4 (76 points).

The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 32 games. The Kraken finished 14-15-3 in those contests (31 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

