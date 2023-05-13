Julio Urias will take the hill for the Los Angeles Dodgers (24-15) on Saturday, May 13 versus the San Diego Padres (19-20), who will counter with Joe Musgrove. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET at Dodger Stadium.

The Padres are +130 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Dodgers (-155). The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Dodgers vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Urias - LAD (4-3, 3.77 ERA) vs Musgrove - SD (1-0, 6.75 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Dodgers vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 22 out of the 35 games, or 62.9%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Dodgers have gone 9-9 (50%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and went 7-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Padres have been underdogs in 16 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (50%) in those contests.

The Padres have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +130.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Padres had a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Diego and its opponents have combined to hit the over just once.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +650 2nd 1st Win NL West -160 - 1st

