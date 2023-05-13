How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 13
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 8:10 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Julio Urias and Joe Musgrove are the projected starters when the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres face off on Saturday at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers are second-best in MLB action with 66 total home runs.
- Los Angeles' .451 slugging percentage ranks third-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.232).
- Los Angeles scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (212 total, 5.4 per game).
- The Dodgers' .327 on-base percentage ranks 11th in baseball.
- The Dodgers' 9.2 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in baseball.
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- Los Angeles has the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 8-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.233).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Urias (4-3 with a 3.77 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his ninth of the season.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Urias is looking to record his fifth quality start of the year.
- Urias will try to extend a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per outing).
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/7/2023
|Padres
|W 5-2
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Joe Musgrove
|5/8/2023
|Brewers
|L 9-3
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Freddy Peralta
|5/9/2023
|Brewers
|W 6-2
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Eric Lauer
|5/10/2023
|Brewers
|W 8-1
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Wade Miley
|5/12/2023
|Padres
|W 4-2
|Home
|Dustin May
|Blake Snell
|5/13/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Julio Urías
|Joe Musgrove
|5/14/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Ryan Weathers
|5/15/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Pablo Lopez
|5/16/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Bailey Ober
|5/17/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Dustin May
|Sonny Gray
|5/18/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Steven Matz
