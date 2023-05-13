Julio Urias and Joe Musgrove are the projected starters when the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres face off on Saturday at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are second-best in MLB action with 66 total home runs.

Los Angeles' .451 slugging percentage ranks third-best in MLB.

The Dodgers have the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.232).

Los Angeles scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (212 total, 5.4 per game).

The Dodgers' .327 on-base percentage ranks 11th in baseball.

The Dodgers' 9.2 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in baseball.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.

Los Angeles has the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 8-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.233).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Urias (4-3 with a 3.77 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his ninth of the season.

His last time out was on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.

Urias is looking to record his fifth quality start of the year.

Urias will try to extend a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per outing).

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 5/7/2023 Padres W 5-2 Away Julio Urías Joe Musgrove 5/8/2023 Brewers L 9-3 Away Tony Gonsolin Freddy Peralta 5/9/2023 Brewers W 6-2 Away Noah Syndergaard Eric Lauer 5/10/2023 Brewers W 8-1 Away Clayton Kershaw Wade Miley 5/12/2023 Padres W 4-2 Home Dustin May Blake Snell 5/13/2023 Padres - Home Julio Urías Joe Musgrove 5/14/2023 Padres - Home Tony Gonsolin Ryan Weathers 5/15/2023 Twins - Home Noah Syndergaard Pablo Lopez 5/16/2023 Twins - Home Clayton Kershaw Bailey Ober 5/17/2023 Twins - Home Dustin May Sonny Gray 5/18/2023 Cardinals - Away Julio Urías Steven Matz

