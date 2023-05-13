Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will try to get to Joe Musgrove when he starts for the San Diego Padres on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

The Padres are +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Dodgers (-155). The contest's total is listed at 8.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -155 +125 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Dodgers have a record of 7-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won 62.9% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (22-13).

Los Angeles has a 9-9 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Dodgers' implied win probability is 60.8%.

Los Angeles has had an over/under set by bookmakers 39 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 21 of those games (21-17-1).

The Dodgers have had a run line set for only one matchup this season, and they did not cover.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-6 11-9 6-6 18-9 17-9 7-6

