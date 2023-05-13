Saturday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (24-15) squaring off against the San Diego Padres (19-20) at 7:15 PM (on May 13). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Dodgers, who is a small favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Julio Urias (4-3) to the mound, while Joe Musgrove (1-0) will answer the bell for the Padres.

Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: FOX

Dodgers vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won seven of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

The Dodgers have been favorites in 35 games this season and won 22 (62.9%) of those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 9-9 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has scored 212 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.04).

