Dodgers vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 13
Saturday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (24-15) squaring off against the San Diego Padres (19-20) at 7:15 PM (on May 13). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Dodgers, who is a small favorite based on our model.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Julio Urias (4-3) to the mound, while Joe Musgrove (1-0) will answer the bell for the Padres.
Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Dodgers vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Padres 4.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Padres Player Props
|Dodgers vs Padres Pitching Matchup
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won seven of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.
- The Dodgers have been favorites in 35 games this season and won 22 (62.9%) of those contests.
- Los Angeles has a record of 9-9 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -155 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.
- Los Angeles has scored 212 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.04).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 7
|@ Padres
|W 5-2
|Julio Urías vs Joe Musgrove
|May 8
|@ Brewers
|L 9-3
|Tony Gonsolin vs Freddy Peralta
|May 9
|@ Brewers
|W 6-2
|Noah Syndergaard vs Eric Lauer
|May 10
|@ Brewers
|W 8-1
|Clayton Kershaw vs Wade Miley
|May 12
|Padres
|W 4-2
|Dustin May vs Blake Snell
|May 13
|Padres
|-
|Julio Urías vs Joe Musgrove
|May 14
|Padres
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Ryan Weathers
|May 15
|Twins
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Pablo Lopez
|May 16
|Twins
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Bailey Ober
|May 17
|Twins
|-
|Dustin May vs Sonny Gray
|May 18
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Julio Urías vs Steven Matz
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.