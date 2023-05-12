LeBron James and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers take the court versus the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Playoffs on Friday, at 10:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 121-106 loss versus the Warriors, James tallied 25 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

In this piece we'll break down James' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 28.9 23.0 Rebounds 9.5 8.3 10.0 Assists 5.5 6.8 5.0 PRA 41.5 44 38 PR 35.5 37.2 33 3PM 2.5 2.2 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of LeBron James' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

LeBron James Insights vs. the Warriors

James has taken 22.1 shots per game this season and made 11.1 per game, which account for 16.7% and 17.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 6.9 threes per game, or 14.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

James' opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 104.8 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.

Giving up 117.1 points per contest, the Warriors are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Warriors have allowed 43.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 15th in the league.

Conceding 25.7 assists per contest, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked team in the league.

The Warriors give up 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest, 23rd-ranked in the league.

LeBron James vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/10/2023 39 25 9 3 3 1 2 5/8/2023 43 27 9 6 2 1 0 5/6/2023 32 21 8 8 2 1 0 5/4/2023 28 23 7 3 3 0 1 5/2/2023 40 22 11 4 1 3 0 2/23/2023 26 13 9 8 2 0 0 10/18/2022 35 31 14 8 3 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add James or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.