The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are battling in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 6 on tap.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lakers vs. Warriors matchup.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in the NBA) and allow 116.6 (20th in the league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.

The Warriors are outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game, with a +148 scoring differential overall. They put up 118.9 points per game (second in NBA) and allow 117.1 per outing (21st in league).

These two teams rack up a combined 236.1 points per game, 16.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

These teams give up a combined 233.7 points per game, 13.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles has compiled a 40-39-3 ATS record so far this year.

Golden State has put together a 38-42-2 record against the spread this year.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) LeBron James 26.5 -120 28.9 Anthony Davis 24.5 -110 25.9 D'Angelo Russell 15.5 -105 17.8 Austin Reaves 14.5 -125 13.0 Dennis Schroder 10.5 -115 12.6

