Lakers vs. Warriors: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Semifinals Game 6
The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are battling in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 6 on tap.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lakers vs. Warriors matchup.
Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Warriors Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lakers (-3)
|220
|-150
|+130
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-3.5)
|220.5
|-160
|+135
|PointsBet
|Lakers (-3)
|219.5
|-159
|+135
|Tipico
|Lakers (-2.5)
|221.5
|-145
|+125
Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Trends
- The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in the NBA) and allow 116.6 (20th in the league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.
- The Warriors are outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game, with a +148 scoring differential overall. They put up 118.9 points per game (second in NBA) and allow 117.1 per outing (21st in league).
- These two teams rack up a combined 236.1 points per game, 16.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- These teams give up a combined 233.7 points per game, 13.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Los Angeles has compiled a 40-39-3 ATS record so far this year.
- Golden State has put together a 38-42-2 record against the spread this year.
Lakers Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|LeBron James
|26.5
|-120
|28.9
|Anthony Davis
|24.5
|-110
|25.9
|D'Angelo Russell
|15.5
|-105
|17.8
|Austin Reaves
|14.5
|-125
|13.0
|Dennis Schroder
|10.5
|-115
|12.6
