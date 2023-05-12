The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are battling in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 6 on tap.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lakers vs. Warriors matchup.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

  • Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Warriors Moneyline
DraftKings Lakers (-3) 220 -150 +130 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Lakers (-3.5) 220.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Lakers (-3) 219.5 -159 +135 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Lakers (-2.5) 221.5 -145 +125 Bet on this game with Tipico

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Trends

  • The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in the NBA) and allow 116.6 (20th in the league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.
  • The Warriors are outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game, with a +148 scoring differential overall. They put up 118.9 points per game (second in NBA) and allow 117.1 per outing (21st in league).
  • These two teams rack up a combined 236.1 points per game, 16.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • These teams give up a combined 233.7 points per game, 13.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Los Angeles has compiled a 40-39-3 ATS record so far this year.
  • Golden State has put together a 38-42-2 record against the spread this year.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
LeBron James 26.5 -120 28.9
Anthony Davis 24.5 -110 25.9
D'Angelo Russell 15.5 -105 17.8
Austin Reaves 14.5 -125 13.0
Dennis Schroder 10.5 -115 12.6

