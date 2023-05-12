Lakers vs. Warriors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Semifinals Game 6
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:54 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers are 3-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Lakers have a 3-2 series lead.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Lakers with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Lakers vs. Warriors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lakers 118 - Warriors 115
Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info
|Lakers Championship Futures
|Lakers vs Warriors Player Props
|Lakers vs Warriors Betting Trends & Stats
|Lakers vs Warriors Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Warriors Injury Report
|How to Watch Lakers vs Warriors
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Warriors
- Pick ATS: Warriors (+ 3)
- Pick OU:
Over (220)
- The Lakers have put together a 40-39-3 ATS record this season as opposed to the 39-42-1 mark from the Warriors.
- Los Angeles covers the spread when it is a 3-point favorite or more 54.2% of the time. That's more often than Golden State covers as an underdog of 3 or more (44.4%).
- Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82), less often than Golden State's games have (45 out of 82).
- The Lakers have a .645 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (20-11) this season, higher than the .292 winning percentage for the Warriors as a moneyline underdog (7-17).
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Lakers Performance Insights
- With 117.2 points per game on offense, Los Angeles ranks sixth in the NBA. On defense, it allows 116.6 points per contest, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Lakers are averaging 25.3 assists per game, which ranks them 15th in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Lakers are making 10.8 threes per game (24th-ranked in NBA) this season, while owning a 34.6% three-point percentage (24th-ranked).
- Of the shots attempted by Los Angeles in 2022-23, 64.9% of them have been two-pointers (74.8% of the team's made baskets) and 35.1% have been threes (25.2%).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.