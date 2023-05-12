The Los Angeles Lakers are 3-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Lakers have a 3-2 series lead.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 118 - Warriors 115

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Warriors (+ 3)

Warriors (+ 3) Pick OU: Over (220)



The Lakers have put together a 40-39-3 ATS record this season as opposed to the 39-42-1 mark from the Warriors.

Los Angeles covers the spread when it is a 3-point favorite or more 54.2% of the time. That's more often than Golden State covers as an underdog of 3 or more (44.4%).

Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82), less often than Golden State's games have (45 out of 82).

The Lakers have a .645 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (20-11) this season, higher than the .292 winning percentage for the Warriors as a moneyline underdog (7-17).

Lakers Performance Insights

With 117.2 points per game on offense, Los Angeles ranks sixth in the NBA. On defense, it allows 116.6 points per contest, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Lakers are averaging 25.3 assists per game, which ranks them 15th in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Lakers are making 10.8 threes per game (24th-ranked in NBA) this season, while owning a 34.6% three-point percentage (24th-ranked).

Of the shots attempted by Los Angeles in 2022-23, 64.9% of them have been two-pointers (74.8% of the team's made baskets) and 35.1% have been threes (25.2%).

