Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Anthony Davis, Stephen Curry and others in the Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-110) 13.5 (-139) 2.5 (-143) 0.5 (+290)

Davis has scored 25.9 points per game during the 2022-23 season, 1.4 points more than Friday's over/under.

Davis' per-game rebound average -- 12.5 -- is 1.0 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (13.5).

Davis has averaged 2.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Friday's assist over/under (2.5).

Davis has hit 0.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (0.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-118) 9.5 (+110) 5.5 (-128) 2.5 (-115)

The 26.5-point total set for LeBron James on Friday is 2.4 less than his season scoring average.

He grabs 8.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 less than his prop bet on Friday.

James' assists average -- 6.8 -- is 1.3 higher than Friday's over/under (5.5).

He has connected on 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under on Friday.

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (-105) 3.5 (+120) 2.5 (+115)

Friday's prop bet for D'Angelo Russell is 15.5 points, 2.3 fewer than his season average.

Russell has pulled down three boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Friday's game (3.5).

Russell has connected on 2.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (-125) 5.5 (-149) 6.5 (-143) 4.5 (-143)

Friday's prop bet for Curry is 31.5 points, 2.1 more than his season average.

Curry has grabbed 6.1 boards per game, 0.6 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Curry averages 6.3 assists, 0.2 less than his over/under on Friday.

Curry has connected on 4.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (4.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 10.5 (-105) 2.5 (+145) 2.5 (-143) 1.5 (+115)

The 20.4 points Jordan Poole has scored per game this season is 9.9 more than his prop bet over/under set for Friday (10.5).

Poole's per-game rebound average of 2.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Poole's season-long assist average -- 4.5 per game -- is 2.0 higher than Friday's assist prop bet value (2.5).

Poole has made 2.6 three pointers per game, 1.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

