Top Player Prop Bets for Lakers vs. Warriors Western Conference Semifinals Game 6 on May 12, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Anthony Davis, Stephen Curry and others in the Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.
Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (-110)
|13.5 (-139)
|2.5 (-143)
|0.5 (+290)
- Davis has scored 25.9 points per game during the 2022-23 season, 1.4 points more than Friday's over/under.
- Davis' per-game rebound average -- 12.5 -- is 1.0 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (13.5).
- Davis has averaged 2.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Friday's assist over/under (2.5).
- Davis has hit 0.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (0.5).
LeBron James Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (-118)
|9.5 (+110)
|5.5 (-128)
|2.5 (-115)
- The 26.5-point total set for LeBron James on Friday is 2.4 less than his season scoring average.
- He grabs 8.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 less than his prop bet on Friday.
- James' assists average -- 6.8 -- is 1.3 higher than Friday's over/under (5.5).
- He has connected on 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under on Friday.
D'Angelo Russell Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|15.5 (-105)
|3.5 (+120)
|2.5 (+115)
- Friday's prop bet for D'Angelo Russell is 15.5 points, 2.3 fewer than his season average.
- Russell has pulled down three boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Friday's game (3.5).
- Russell has connected on 2.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|31.5 (-125)
|5.5 (-149)
|6.5 (-143)
|4.5 (-143)
- Friday's prop bet for Curry is 31.5 points, 2.1 more than his season average.
- Curry has grabbed 6.1 boards per game, 0.6 more than his over/under for Friday's game.
- Curry averages 6.3 assists, 0.2 less than his over/under on Friday.
- Curry has connected on 4.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (4.5).
Jordan Poole Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|10.5 (-105)
|2.5 (+145)
|2.5 (-143)
|1.5 (+115)
- The 20.4 points Jordan Poole has scored per game this season is 9.9 more than his prop bet over/under set for Friday (10.5).
- Poole's per-game rebound average of 2.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (2.5).
- Poole's season-long assist average -- 4.5 per game -- is 2.0 higher than Friday's assist prop bet value (2.5).
- Poole has made 2.6 three pointers per game, 1.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).
