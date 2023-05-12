The Los Angeles Lakers will play the Golden State Warriors in a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).

Los Angeles is 33-18 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at eighth.

The Lakers average just 0.1 more points per game (117.2) than the Warriors allow (117.1).

When Los Angeles puts up more than 117.1 points, it is 32-8.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Lakers are posting 0.3 fewer points per game (117) than they are away from home (117.3).

Los Angeles gives up 113.8 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 119.4 away from home.

In home games, the Lakers are draining 0.9 more threes per game (11.2) than on the road (10.3). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (35.4%) compared to when playing on the road (33.8%).

Lakers Injuries