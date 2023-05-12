The Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) and the Golden State Warriors (44-38) are slated to match up on Friday at Crypto.com Arena, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Anthony Davis and Stephen Curry are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on ESPN with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Lakers vs. Warriors

Game Day: Friday, May 12

Friday, May 12 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Davis, Curry and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Lakers' Last Game

The Warriors defeated the Lakers, 121-106, on Wednesday. Curry poured in a team-high 27 points for the Warriors, and chipped in three rebounds and eight assists. LeBron James had 25 points, plus nine rebounds and three assists, for the Lakers.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LeBron James 25 9 3 2 1 3 Anthony Davis 23 9 3 0 0 0 D'Angelo Russell 15 4 2 1 1 1

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis averages a team-best 12.5 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 25.9 points and 2.6 assists, shooting 56.3% from the floor.

James posts 28.9 points and 6.8 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 8.3 rebounds, shooting 50% from the floor and 32.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

D'Angelo Russell leads the Lakers at 6.2 assists per contest, while also averaging 3 rebounds and 17.8 points.

Jarred Vanderbilt averages 7.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 54.6% from the field.

Malik Beasley is averaging 12.7 points, 1.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 21.5 13.7 2.6 1.2 3 0.3 LeBron James 23 10 5 0.7 1.1 1.6 D'Angelo Russell 15 3.3 5.2 0.7 0.3 2 Austin Reaves 13.9 4.9 4.2 0.7 0.2 1.8 Dennis Schroder 8 1.7 2.6 1.2 0.2 0.6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.