As they ready for Game 6 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Golden State Warriors (44-38), the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, May 12 at Crypto.com Arena.

The Warriors will seek another victory over the Lakers after a 121-106 win on Wednesday. Stephen Curry led the way with a team-high 27 points in the victory for the Warriors, while LeBron James put up 25 points in the loss for the Lakers.

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 Mohamed Bamba C Questionable Ankle 6.6 4.6 0.9 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Andre Iguodala: Out (Wrist), Andrew Wiggins: Questionable (Costal Cartilage), Patrick Baldwin Jr.: Questionable (Toe), Ryan Rollins: Out For Season (Foot)

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers put up 117.2 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors allow.

Los Angeles is 32-8 when scoring more than 117.1 points.

The Lakers have seen a downturn in scoring recently, putting up 109.9 points per game in their last 10 contests, 7.3 points fewer than the 117.2 they've scored this season.

Los Angeles connects on 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.7 fewer than its opponents (12.5).

The Lakers' 111.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 19th in the NBA, and the 111.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 14th in the league.

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -3 220

