The Los Angeles Lakers are 2.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Lakers have a 3-2 lead in the series. The matchup has an over/under of 220.5.

Lakers vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -2.5 220.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles' games this season have gone over this contest's total of 220.5 points 62 times.

Los Angeles has an average total of 233.8 in its outings this year, 13.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Lakers' ATS record is 41-41-0 this season.

This season, Los Angeles has been favored 31 times and won 20, or 64.5%, of those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 17-6, a 73.9% win rate, when it's favored by -150 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Lakers have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 62 75.6% 117.2 236.1 116.6 233.7 232.1 Warriors 66 80.5% 118.9 236.1 117.1 233.7 233.5

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Lakers have gone over the total four times.

At home, Los Angeles sports a better record against the spread (21-20-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (20-21-0).

The 117.2 points per game the Lakers score are just 0.1 more points than the Warriors give up (117.1).

When Los Angeles puts up more than 117.1 points, it is 29-11 against the spread and 32-8 overall.

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Lakers and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 41-41 13-15 44-38 Warriors 39-43 9-11 45-37

Lakers vs. Warriors Point Insights

Lakers Warriors 117.2 Points Scored (PG) 118.9 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 29-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 31-19 32-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 35-15 116.6 Points Allowed (PG) 117.1 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 31-20 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 31-12 33-18 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 34-9

