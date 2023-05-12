The Los Angeles Dodgers (23-15) will look to Miguel Vargas, currently on a two-game homer streak, against the San Diego Padres (19-19) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday, at Dodger Stadium.

The probable pitchers are Dustin May (4-1) for the Dodgers and Blake Snell (1-5) for the Padres.

Dodgers vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
  • Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Dodger Stadium
  • Probable Pitchers: May - LAD (4-1, 2.68 ERA) vs Snell - SD (1-5, 5.14 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dustin May

  • May (4-1) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his eighth start of the season.
  • The right-hander allowed three hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the San Diego Padres on Sunday.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 2.68, a 1.93 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .942 in seven games this season.
  • In seven starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
  • May has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

Dustin May vs. Padres

  • The Padres rank 26th in MLB with a .230 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 17th in the league (.393) and 43 home runs.
  • The right-hander has allowed the Padres to go 3-for-21 in six innings this season.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Blake Snell

  • Snell (1-5 with a 5.14 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his eighth of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the left-hander went six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering one hit.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.14, with 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .252 batting average against him.
  • Snell is trying to earn his third quality start in a row in this matchup.
  • Snell will aim to last five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.0 frames per outing.

Blake Snell vs. Dodgers

  • The opposing Dodgers offense has a collective .232 batting average, and is 24th in the league with 292 total hits and fourth in MLB action with 208 runs scored. They have the third-ranked slugging percentage (.451) and are second in all of MLB with 64 home runs.
  • Snell has a 3 ERA and a 0.667 WHIP against the Dodgers this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .053 batting average over one appearance.

