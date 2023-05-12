The Los Angeles Dodgers (23-15) will look to Miguel Vargas, currently on a two-game homer streak, against the San Diego Padres (19-19) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday, at Dodger Stadium.

The probable pitchers are Dustin May (4-1) for the Dodgers and Blake Snell (1-5) for the Padres.

Dodgers vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: May - LAD (4-1, 2.68 ERA) vs Snell - SD (1-5, 5.14 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dustin May

May (4-1) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander allowed three hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 2.68, a 1.93 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .942 in seven games this season.

In seven starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

May has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

Dustin May vs. Padres

The Padres rank 26th in MLB with a .230 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 17th in the league (.393) and 43 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Padres to go 3-for-21 in six innings this season.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Blake Snell

Snell (1-5 with a 5.14 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his eighth of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the left-hander went six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering one hit.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.14, with 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .252 batting average against him.

Snell is trying to earn his third quality start in a row in this matchup.

Snell will aim to last five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.0 frames per outing.

Blake Snell vs. Dodgers

The opposing Dodgers offense has a collective .232 batting average, and is 24th in the league with 292 total hits and fourth in MLB action with 208 runs scored. They have the third-ranked slugging percentage (.451) and are second in all of MLB with 64 home runs.

Snell has a 3 ERA and a 0.667 WHIP against the Dodgers this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .053 batting average over one appearance.

