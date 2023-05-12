Player props are available for Freddie Freeman and Juan Soto, among others, when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Dustin May Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +150)

May Stats

The Dodgers' Dustin May (4-1) will make his eighth start of the season.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

May will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

The 25-year-old's 2.68 ERA ranks 16th, .942 WHIP ranks eighth, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 64th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

May Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Padres May. 6 6.0 3 0 0 6 1 vs. Cardinals Apr. 28 5.0 3 2 2 4 4 at Cubs Apr. 22 5.1 2 2 2 6 3 vs. Mets Apr. 17 5.2 8 5 5 1 0 at Giants Apr. 11 5.1 2 2 2 3 4

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 45 hits with 11 doubles, six home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 17 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .296/.366/.487 slash line on the season.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers May. 10 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0 at Brewers May. 9 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 at Brewers May. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Padres May. 7 0-for-5 2 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Max Muncy Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Muncy Stats

Max Muncy has a double, 12 home runs, 26 walks and 29 RBI (23 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashing .209/.367/.545 so far this season.

Muncy Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers May. 9 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Brewers May. 8 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Padres May. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 6 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Soto Stats

Soto has 34 hits with 11 doubles, six home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .256/.414/.474 so far this year.

Soto has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with four doubles, a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins May. 11 2-for-3 0 0 1 4 0 at Twins May. 10 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 2 at Twins May. 9 4-for-4 1 0 0 6 0 vs. Dodgers May. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers May. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Bogaerts Stats

Xander Bogaerts has five doubles, six home runs, 19 walks and 15 RBI (37 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .266/.364/.432 so far this season.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins May. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins May. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins May. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Dodgers May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

